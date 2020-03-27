Dover (NYSE:DOV) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $86.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $104.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dover from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dover from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.33.

NYSE:DOV opened at $84.61 on Monday. Dover has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $120.26. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

In other news, Director Eric A. Spiegel acquired 500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 357,392 shares in the company, valued at $42,887,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,622 shares of company stock worth $674,751 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Dover by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 26,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Analyst Recommendations for Dover (NYSE:DOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Dover Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley
Dover Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley
Netflix Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird
Netflix Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird
PepsiCo Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada
PepsiCo Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada
Verra Mobility Corp Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.65 Million
Verra Mobility Corp Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.65 Million
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.46 Million
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.46 Million
Randy Smallwood Acquires 9,775 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp Stock
Randy Smallwood Acquires 9,775 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report