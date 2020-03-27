Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $415.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their previous price target of $350.00.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Netflix from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $381.58.

Netflix stock opened at $362.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.28 billion, a PE ratio of 87.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $393.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $361.48 and a 200-day moving average of $318.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,560 shares of company stock worth $79,422,333 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $997,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 421,283 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $136,315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,592 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,973,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

