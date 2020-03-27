PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $153.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $115.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PEP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of PepsiCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $120.26 on Monday. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.17 and a 200-day moving average of $136.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,985,537,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,782,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1,981.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,248,000 after buying an additional 987,705 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,085,000 after buying an additional 972,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

