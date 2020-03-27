Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) to post $97.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.38 million and the highest is $116.40 million. Verra Mobility reported sales of $98.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year sales of $418.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $383.44 million to $498.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $463.91 million, with estimates ranging from $426.89 million to $520.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verra Mobility.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $112.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.82 million.

VRRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vincent Brigidi acquired 5,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $352,349.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,690 shares of company stock valued at $221,859. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Verra Mobility by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $7.25 on Friday. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 0.39.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verra Mobility (VRRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.