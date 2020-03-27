Randy Smallwood Acquires 9,775 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Randy Smallwood bought 9,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$39.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$389,638.34. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 208,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,320,921.13.

Randy Smallwood also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

On Monday, March 23rd, Randy Smallwood sold 89,100 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.27, for a total value of C$3,320,926.29.

On Tuesday, December 31st, Randy Smallwood sold 100 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.04, for a total value of C$3,904.00.

TSE:WPM opened at C$41.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1 year low of C$26.50 and a 1 year high of C$45.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.23. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.134 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 189.47%.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.