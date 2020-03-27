Randy Smallwood Acquires 9,775 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Stock

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Randy Smallwood bought 9,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$39.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$389,638.34. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 208,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,320,921.13.

Randy Smallwood also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 23rd, Randy Smallwood sold 89,100 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.27, for a total value of C$3,320,926.29.
  • On Tuesday, December 31st, Randy Smallwood sold 100 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.04, for a total value of C$3,904.00.

TSE:WPM opened at C$41.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1 year low of C$26.50 and a 1 year high of C$45.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.23. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.134 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 189.47%.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM)

