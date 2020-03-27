W Whitney George Purchases 44,024 Shares of Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George acquired 44,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $220,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 6,248,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,244,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, March 18th, W Whitney George acquired 63,760 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $285,644.80.

On Thursday, March 12th, W Whitney George acquired 40,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $196,800.00.

On Monday, March 16th, W Whitney George acquired 179,794 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $832,446.22.

On Friday, February 28th, W Whitney George acquired 40,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $256,800.00.

On Monday, February 24th, W Whitney George acquired 19,058 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $137,217.60.

On Wednesday, February 26th, W Whitney George acquired 64,257 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $447,228.72.

On Tuesday, February 4th, W Whitney George acquired 800 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $5,800.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, W Whitney George acquired 29,280 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $215,793.60.

On Thursday, January 23rd, W Whitney George acquired 2,266 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $16,813.72.

On Monday, January 27th, W Whitney George acquired 34,066 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $246,978.50.

NASDAQ:FUND opened at $5.37 on Friday. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.1159 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 587,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 218,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 28,928 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 793,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 182,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. 20.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

There is no company description available for Sprott Focus Trust Inc.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.