F Robert Salerno Buys 16,000 Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Director F Robert Salerno purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $275,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,717 shares in the company, valued at $615,761.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $16.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 60.29%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

CAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,428,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,553 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,237,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,017 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,028,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,071,000 after acquiring an additional 253,700 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,375,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 41,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

