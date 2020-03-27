Simon Owen Purchases 100,000 Shares of Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) Stock

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) insider Simon Owen bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.40 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$340,000.00 ($241,134.75).

ASX INA opened at A$3.05 ($2.16) on Friday. Ingenia Communities Group has a 12 month low of A$2.94 ($2.09) and a 12 month high of A$5.28 ($3.74). The stock has a market cap of $826.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$4.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This is a boost from Ingenia Communities Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Ingenia Communities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.48%.

Ingenia Communities (Ingenia) is a leading Australian property group that owns, operates and develops a growing portfolio of lifestyle communities across key urban and coastal markets. We are committed to creating communities where our residents and visitors can truly belong. Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 300 entity with a market capitalisation of over $650 million and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code ‘INA'.

