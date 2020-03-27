Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,603,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 298,955 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.19% of Amdocs worth $115,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,544,000 after acquiring an additional 163,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

DOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $55.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $77.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

