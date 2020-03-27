Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 44,678 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,678 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.42% of Lear worth $118,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEA. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lear by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,492,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $342,032,000 after acquiring an additional 872,416 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lear by 323.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 540,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,159,000 after buying an additional 412,851 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lear by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,553,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $624,714,000 after buying an additional 361,827 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lear by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $492,121,000 after buying an additional 359,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lear by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,820,000 after buying an additional 348,963 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LEA opened at $95.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.07. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $159.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

