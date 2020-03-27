Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 1,899,073 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) by 106.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,677,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899,073 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.14% of Grocery Outlet worth $119,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on GO shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

NYSE:GO opened at $35.43 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.89.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $655.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.72 million. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 32,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $1,184,296.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,467,215.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $67,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at $781,334.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,638 shares of company stock worth $2,161,939 over the last ninety days.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

