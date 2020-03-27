Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,564,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 810,251 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.94% of Berry Global Group worth $121,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Berry Global Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 139.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 250,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 145,927 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 87,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 16,291 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 27.4% during the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,510,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,306,000 after acquiring an additional 325,246 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth $3,400,000. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $35.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. Berry Global Group Inc has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $59.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

