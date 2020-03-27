Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Stake Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,343,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,949 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.18% of Duke Energy worth $122,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Vertical Research began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.54.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.20.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

