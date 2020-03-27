KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 688,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,127 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in KLA were worth $122,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of KLA by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of KLA by 390.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLAC. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.92.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total value of $222,753.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,042.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $646,476.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,577. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $149.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.55. KLA Corporation has a 1 year low of $101.34 and a 1 year high of $184.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.09.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

