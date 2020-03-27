Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 227,586 Shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,306,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 227,586 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.69% of Armstrong World Industries worth $122,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 58,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.40.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $83.47 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $111.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.25. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 76.46%. The business had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.