Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 221,761 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 843,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221,761 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $124,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,579,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.5% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $110.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.66 and its 200 day moving average is $134.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.89.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

