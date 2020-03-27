Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,560 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,665,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.94% of EnerSys worth $124,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average is $67.80. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $78.97.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $763.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.25 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENS. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of EnerSys from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

