Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,766 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.14% of Tyler Technologies worth $133,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,528,000 after purchasing an additional 323,402 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,732,000 after buying an additional 237,170 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,787,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2,331.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,185,000 after buying an additional 125,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TYL. Robert W. Baird cut Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.78.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $289.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 79.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.80. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.77 and a 1 year high of $340.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.43, for a total transaction of $666,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,518,165.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.05, for a total transaction of $1,869,037.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,121,179.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,050 shares of company stock worth $30,295,348 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

