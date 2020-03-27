Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $127.73 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 430,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,064,632 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $127,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Biogen by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BIIB stock opened at $304.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $315.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.68. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Biogen from $261.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.17.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

