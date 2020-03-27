Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 46,377 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,377 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $129,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, March 20th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

NYSE:RY opened at $61.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.816 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

See Also: Forex

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Dover Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley
Dover Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley
Netflix Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird
Netflix Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird
PepsiCo Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada
PepsiCo Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada
Verra Mobility Corp Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.65 Million
Verra Mobility Corp Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.65 Million
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.46 Million
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.46 Million
Randy Smallwood Acquires 9,775 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp Stock
Randy Smallwood Acquires 9,775 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report