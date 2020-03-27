Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 46,377 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,377 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $129,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, March 20th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

NYSE:RY opened at $61.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.816 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

