U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,221,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,601,904 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of U.S. Bancorp worth $131,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,691,000 after buying an additional 1,312,268 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,955,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,675,000 after buying an additional 760,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,473,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,819,000 after buying an additional 50,921 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,888,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,124,000 after buying an additional 55,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,390,000 after purchasing an additional 137,627 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.77.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average of $54.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

