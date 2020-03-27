Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) shares rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.60 and last traded at $68.87, approximately 21,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,148,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.37.

GH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 91.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $41,592.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,250.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at $501,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,768 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 418.9% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,334,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,298,000 after buying an additional 1,077,513 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 13,607.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 765,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,831,000 after buying an additional 759,442 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,786,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,947,000 after buying an additional 330,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $23,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

