Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Trading Up 0.2%

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.46 and last traded at $32.20, approximately 3,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 169,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASTE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20. The stock has a market cap of $725.04 million, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $283.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Astec Industries’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 10.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Astec Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.