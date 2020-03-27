Crane (NYSE:CR) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)’s stock price rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.67 and last traded at $46.60, approximately 21,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 593,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.47.

CR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Crane from to in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Buckingham Research raised Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.81 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 2,211.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crane by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

