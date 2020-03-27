Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Up 11.4%

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)’s stock price shot up 11.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $11.38, 197,665 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,464,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBRA. ValuEngine raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $155.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,471,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,517,000 after acquiring an additional 320,001 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 18,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 15,427 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

