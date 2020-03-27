Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS) Trading Up 8.7%

Shares of Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS) were up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.41 and last traded at $6.15, approximately 62,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 878,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.0612 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCS. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 58,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 102,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

