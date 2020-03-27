Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Up 6.1%

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI)’s stock price shot up 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.73, 12,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 425,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PERI. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “not rated” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $129.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $78.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Perion Network by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 62,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Perion Network by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 95,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp
Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp
Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 319,474 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp
Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 319,474 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp
Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $127.70 Million Stock Position in Fiserv Inc
Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $127.70 Million Stock Position in Fiserv Inc
Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc.
Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc.
MGM Growth Properties LLC Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.
MGM Growth Properties LLC Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.
Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $127.73 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc
Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $127.73 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report