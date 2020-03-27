Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Up 6.1%

Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI)’s stock price shot up 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.73, 12,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 425,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PERI. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “not rated” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Get Perion Network alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $129.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $78.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Perion Network by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 62,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Perion Network by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 95,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.