Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) Trading Up 5.6%

Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE)’s stock price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $6.24, approximately 8,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 163,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPKE shares. ValuEngine raised Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $208.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.80 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.35%.

In other news, CEO W Keith Maxwell III acquired 7,000 shares of Spark Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $66,710.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,606,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Spark Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Spark Energy by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Spark Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Spark Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 391,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Spark Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 607,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. 27.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

