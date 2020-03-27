Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Trading Up 4.5%

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)’s stock price was up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $9.23, approximately 26,182 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,089,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VNDA. ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $502.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.45.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 50.86%. The firm had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $64,078.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,642 shares of company stock valued at $234,100. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,724 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 519,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,966,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.