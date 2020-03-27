Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.87 and last traded at $97.00, approximately 29,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,090,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.62.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.25.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total transaction of $187,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,138 shares in the company, valued at $44,903,646.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $33,410.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,307 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $99,885,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $583,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.