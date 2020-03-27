Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.87 and last traded at $97.00, approximately 29,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,090,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.62.
JAZZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.25.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.03.
In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total transaction of $187,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,138 shares in the company, valued at $44,903,646.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $33,410.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,307 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $99,885,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $583,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.