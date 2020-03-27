Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Trading Up 1.5%

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)’s stock price was up 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.14 and last traded at $17.79, approximately 1,658,958 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 3,583,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

Several brokerages recently commented on XRX. ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average is $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRX. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 53,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,376,000 after buying an additional 452,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter worth $73,432,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter worth $8,575,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

