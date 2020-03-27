Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Stock Price Up 13.1%

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) rose 13.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.93 and last traded at $88.36, approximately 58,816 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,279,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.16.

UHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.81.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 190.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,017,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $448,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,467 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 36.3% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 285,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,525,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

