Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,574,739 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,417 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $134,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 900,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,935,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 73,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 15,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,686,000 after buying an additional 480,233 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $11.41 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $310.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UMPQ shares. Stephens raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $177,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,951 shares of company stock worth $202,202 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.