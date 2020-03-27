United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,942 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of United Parcel Service worth $134,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 843.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 46,484 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 828.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $3,348,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $99.78 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

