Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 148,852 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,533,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,852 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.75% of Webster Financial worth $135,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Webster Financial by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,017,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.79.

NYSE:WBS opened at $21.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $55.08.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla acquired 2,300 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

