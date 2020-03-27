Algert Global LLC Sells 14,767 Shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV)

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,969 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,767 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1,919.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,941 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KALV shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a market cap of $138.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.15. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $32.15.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 263.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

