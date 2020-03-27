Algert Global LLC Lowers Holdings in Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after acquiring an additional 328,285 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $1,803,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $1,652,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 38,311 shares in the last quarter. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

GDEN opened at $8.09 on Friday. Golden Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a market cap of $223.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Entertainment Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Robert L. Miodunski acquired 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $119,475.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,831 shares in the company, valued at $211,502.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

