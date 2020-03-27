Algert Global LLC Sells 6,700 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,915,000 after purchasing an additional 110,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

DCO opened at $25.59 on Friday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $270.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. Ducommun had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCO. B. Riley upgraded Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Sidoti upgraded Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ducommun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.93 per share, for a total transaction of $508,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 162,150 shares in the company, valued at $5,501,749.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean M. Flatt purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $27,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,039,760. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

