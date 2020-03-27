9,270 Shares in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,569,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,658,000 after buying an additional 641,706 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,053,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 289,015 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,053,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 289,015 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,788,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,853,000 after purchasing an additional 205,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 10.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,778,000 after purchasing an additional 194,825 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $24.60 on Friday. Veracyte Inc has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.35 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veracyte Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In other news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $577,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,440. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.