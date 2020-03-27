9,270 Shares in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,569,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,658,000 after buying an additional 641,706 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,053,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 289,015 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,053,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 289,015 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,788,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,853,000 after purchasing an additional 205,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 10.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,778,000 after purchasing an additional 194,825 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $24.60 on Friday. Veracyte Inc has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.35 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veracyte Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In other news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $577,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,440. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Umpqua Holdings Corp Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.
Umpqua Holdings Corp Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.
United Parcel Service, Inc. Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.
United Parcel Service, Inc. Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.
Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 148,852 Shares of Webster Financial Co.
Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 148,852 Shares of Webster Financial Co.
Algert Global LLC Sells 14,767 Shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc
Algert Global LLC Sells 14,767 Shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc
Algert Global LLC Lowers Holdings in Golden Entertainment Inc
Algert Global LLC Lowers Holdings in Golden Entertainment Inc
Algert Global LLC Sells 6,700 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated
Algert Global LLC Sells 6,700 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report