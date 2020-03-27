Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 3,077 Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of A stock opened at $73.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $292,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,173.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $812,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,402 in the last three months.

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

