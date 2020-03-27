CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.07% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 224,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 148,740 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 212,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 133,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 112.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 201,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 106,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 4,902.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 401,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 393,401 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.82.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.31). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.46% and a negative net margin of 177.84%. The business had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.69 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTMX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

Read More: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.