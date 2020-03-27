Algert Global LLC Lowers Stake in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.07% of Computer Programs & Systems worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $615,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 112,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPSI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.11.

CPSI opened at $21.88 on Friday. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23. The company has a market cap of $288.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.44. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

