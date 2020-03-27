Algert Global LLC Grows Stake in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV)

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) by 98.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,571 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Central European Media Enterprises were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Central European Media Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,553,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 11,393 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 1,275.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,086,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,042,000 after buying an additional 4,716,758 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 296.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 287,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 215,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

CETV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Central European Media Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Central European Media Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CETV opened at $3.26 on Friday. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter.

About Central European Media Enterprises

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

