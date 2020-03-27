Algert Global LLC Has $275,000 Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Algert Global LLC lessened its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,978 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 268.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in OSI Systems by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised OSI Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $68.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $117.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.01 and its 200 day moving average is $94.76.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $305.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.75 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.45%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 14,050 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,265,624.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,545,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ajay Mehra sold 23,107 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $2,079,167.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,894.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,174 shares of company stock worth $3,526,685. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.