Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lessened its position in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Delek US by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Delek US by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Delek US by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Delek US by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DK shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Delek US from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

DK opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $44.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.33. The company has a market cap of $997.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.75.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is 37.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 839,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $8,746,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. bought 451,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $4,979,078.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

