Algert Global LLC Grows Stake in Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Radiant Logistics worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2,027.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 141,764 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 123,070 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 707,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 50.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 168,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 56,236 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 59,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 31,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Radiant Logistics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of RLGT stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. Radiant Logistics Inc has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $7.33.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $201.93 million for the quarter.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

