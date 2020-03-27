Algert Global LLC Has $290,000 Holdings in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE)

Algert Global LLC lessened its position in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2,778.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KE shares. TheStreet cut Kimball Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on Kimball Electronics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KE opened at $12.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $298.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kimball Electronics Inc has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $307.08 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 2.60%.

Kimball Electronics Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

