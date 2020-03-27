Algert Global LLC Invests $302,000 in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JOUT. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Johnson Outdoors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Sidoti raised their price target on Johnson Outdoors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a one year low of $48.76 and a one year high of $91.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.79 and its 200 day moving average is $66.30. The stock has a market cap of $560.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

