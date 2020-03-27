2,014 Shares in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Masimo from to in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.06.

In related news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $1,319,690.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Micah W. Young sold 8,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $1,428,254.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,254.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,429 shares of company stock valued at $18,110,381 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo stock opened at $173.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.44. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.93 and a fifty-two week high of $187.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $247.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

