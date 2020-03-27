Algert Global LLC Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.11% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 201,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 11.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 61,757 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55. The company has a market cap of $288.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Mersana Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $9.57.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 66.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRSN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

